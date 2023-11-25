Home

Entertainment

Ileana D’Cruz Reveals She is NOT ‘Single-Parenting’ Her Son Koa, Drops RARE Pic With Partner

Ileana D’Cruz Reveals She is NOT ‘Single-Parenting’ Her Son Koa, Drops RARE Pic With Partner

Soon after revealing her baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan's face, Ileana D'Cruz shared an adorable picture with her partner on her Instagram stories.

Ileana D'Cruz Reveals She is NOT 'Single-Parenting' Her Son Koa, Drops RARE Pic With Partner

Ileana D’Cruz has recently declared that she is not ‘single-parenting’ her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, but she has not yet addressed rumours that she got married or disclosed the identity of her partner. Ileana also shared a photo of a man laughing with her on her Instagram stories. During a recent, Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, one of the users asked, “How you single parenting your child?” Ileana shared a photo of herself with her longtime mystery man and simply responded, “I’m not.”

Trending Now

Ileana D’Cruz Drops FIRST Pic With Her Partner

You may like to read

The ‘Rustom‘ actor welcomed her baby boy on August 1, 2023. Ileana D’Cruz frequently posts tidbits about her little one’s growth. The new mother also shared her baby’s face on Instagram Stories recently.

Ileana has shared an adorable note for her partner Michael on social media. A part of the caption on the post read, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Ileana D’Cruz’s Heartfelt Post For Partner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

For the unversed, Ilena shared a photo of her little munchkin Koa Phoenix Dolan with the world during the announcement. It was rumoured that Ileana, who had previously been in a committed relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone, was seeing Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The rumours were fuelled when they were seen vacationing together in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina. Her dating rumours with Sebastian clashed when news about marriage with Michael Dolan surfaced on social media.

On the professional front, Ileana most recently appeared in Ajay Devgn’s production of ‘The Big Bull‘ with Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was directed by Kookie Gulati. Her next project is the “Unfair and Lovely’ film, which stars Randeep Hooda.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.