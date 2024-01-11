‘I’ll Do Chaiyya Chaiyya On Plane’ Pleads Shah Rukh Khan To Mani Ratnam In Award Ceremony

Home

Veteran director, Mani Ratnam engaged in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan. Later the actor told he'll do anything to feature in his movie. Read along.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after featuring in Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. This time he pleaded with veteran director Mani Ratnam to cast him in his film. For the unversed, SRK and Mani had previously worked in the movie, Dil Se which was released in 1998. During the award ceremony of ‘CNN-News18 Indian of The Year 2023’ which was hosted on Wednesday evening, the two great stars were seen engaging in a conversation.

SRK Pleads To Mani Ratnam Says ‘I’ll Do The Steps On A Plane’

The Dunki actor tried to convince the filmmaker to offer him a role in his movie. SRK added that he was ready to do the iconic steps of Chaya Chaya even on a plane, if the director insisted. Shah Rukh said, “I’m requesting you, I’m begging you and I’m telling you every time to do a film with me. I swear, this time, I’ll dance on top of the plane for Chaiyya Chaiyya if you tell me (sic).”

After insisting on him, SRK yet again pleaded him and asked, if he would make another film with starring Shah Rukh. The director then replied hilariously, ‘He would cast him only when (SRK) buys a plane.’ Shah Rukh Khan then hilariously pointed out his whopping box office collection by doing just three films. Jokingly the actor said, “Mani, let me just tell you, the way my films are doing… this plane is not far away (sic).” To this, the director sarcastically replied, “In response, the filmmaker jokingly stated, “I’ll bring it down to earth, don’t worry (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Collaboration With Mani Ratnam In Dil Se

The film Dil Se was directed by Mani Ratnam and was released in 1998. The story revolves around a romantic film set amidst insurgency in the northeast. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the movie featured numerous songs, including the iconic Chhaiya Chhaiya. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Gulzar, the song was performed by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, with choreography by Farah Khan, who won the Filmfare Award for best choreography for the song that year.

