Voot's latest offering – Illegal featuring Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Akshay Oberoi is getting the truth on the screen with minimal drama. Released on May 12, 2020, the web series gets leaked by notorious websites Tamilrockers, Telegram and more in HD quality. Also, the free links of Illegal have been made available for free download and watch online. As per the reports, Illegal is reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions.

Directed by Sahir Raza, the courtroom drama has 10 episodes which are all available on Voot. Illegal is an amusing show that keep will you glued to your screens. The show follows the story of Janardhan Jaitley played by Piyush Mishra who is a corrupt criminal lawyer who loves to play dirty to get the instigator off his back. But, things don't go his way when Niharika Singh played by Neha Sharma enters, to fight against him for justice.

While it's a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Voot are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.