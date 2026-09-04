I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan film earns Rs 5.05 crore, beats Yash’s Toxic

I’m Game earned Rs 5.05 crore across India on Day 1. Check how it has managed to record a better single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups.

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Dulquer Salmaan is back in Malayalam cinema with I’m Game, and the film has opened to a decent response at the box office. The action thriller, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, hit theatres on September 3 and collected Rs 5.05 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. While the film has not delivered Dulquer’s biggest Malayalam opening, it has managed to record a better single-day collection than Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups.

I’m Game Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, I’m Game earned Rs 5.05 crore across India on Day 1 from 2,714 shows. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 4.30 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 0.65 crore and the Hindi version collected Rs 0.10 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 44% across India. Although the opening is lower than Dulquer’s previous Malayalam release King of Kotha, I’m Game has still managed to enter the actor’s top five highest-opening films.

I’m Game Vs King Of Kotha

Dulquer’s King of Kotha opened with Rs 6.85 crore in 2023. I’m Game, with its Rs 5.05 crore opening, could not beat that figure. Ahead of I’m Game are Lucky Baskhar, which opened at Rs 7.35 crore, King of Kotha at Rs 6.85 crore and Kurup at Rs 5.60 crore. However, I’m Game has performed better than Toxic on a single day. Yash’s pan-India film collected Rs 4 crore on its ninth day, according to Sacnilk. This means I’m Game earned more on its opening day than Toxic did on Day 9.

I’m Game Gets Mixed Reviews

The film was originally expected to release during the Onam season and was set to clash with movies such as Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. However, its release was postponed, and it finally arrived in theatres on September 3. I’m Game has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers found the first half engaging, the second half has faced criticism for its writing and execution.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan alongside Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

The story follows a gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a series of events puts him in difficult situations. Nahas Hidhayath has directed the film and co-written the screenplay with Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films, I’m Game marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha. The actor has also been working across Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi cinema in recent years.