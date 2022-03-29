Jr NTR’s Heartwarming Note: From the day it was premiered in theatres, SS Rajamouli’s epic work RRR has been shattering records. Jr NTR‘s heart is full after the film’s amazing box office collections in its first week. On Tuesday, the Telugu actor posted a statement on his social media accounts thanking fans and the cast and crew of the multi-starrer film. The actor extended his gratitude on his social media handle. Taking to his Twitter handle, he captioned it, “I’m touched beyond words,” along with an elaborated statement. He listed the names of every team member and thanked them for putting their passion, hard work, and emotion into the magnum opus.Also Read - MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli Brand Valuation: Who Is Richer, Earns More In Rupees?

The grand statement started with thanking the versatile director – SS Rajamouli. It read, “All of you heaped praises on RRR and showered us with love since the film’s release. I would like to take a moment to thank everyone who made RRR, a landmark film in my career, possible. Thank you Jakkanna for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction.” Also Read - Fact Check: Did Alia Bhatt Unfollow RRR Director SS Rajamouli? Here’s The Truth

Thanking his co-star and brotherly figure actor Ram Charn, he wrote, “Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Seek Blessings as They Wrap up Brahmastra's Shooting After 5 Years, PICS

Take a look at Jr. NTR”s heartwarming note:

He further thanked the legendary actor Ajay Devgn and called Alia, the powerhouse of an actor, in his elaborate thank you note. His exact words were, “It was an honour to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you’re a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together.”

He further added, “DVV Danayya Garu, you are our rock! Thank you for making the ambitious dream called RRR a successful reality. My sincere thanks to MM Keeravaani Garu for giving life to #RRRMovie. Your soulful and heart-stirring music will be cherished, celebrated and championed for years to come. Your music surpassed cultural, linguistic and geographical boundaries and won the ears and hearts of people across the globe. I am indebted to Vijayendra Prasad Garu for writing one of the finest scripts in Indian Cinema. Your story will be forever etched. In the hearts of millions of film buffs across the world and will be celebrated for generations to come. My deepest gratitude to Senthil, Sabu Sir, Srinivas Mohan Sir, Sreekar Prasad Sir and each and every other technician from every department for creating magic on the big screen. India’s biggest action drama couldn’t have been possible without your unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication.

Karthikeya, you are the film’s anchor. Thank you for seamlessly coordinating everything and ensuring that the film goes perfectly. I owe Kaala Bhairava for lending his soulful voice to Komuram Bheemudo, a powerful and heart-wrenching song that perfectly encapsulates the emotional turmoil Bheem experiences. You moved millions of people to tears. Special thanks to Prem Rakshit for beautifully choreographing Naatu Naatu and giving mass a new step. I’d like to thank the Indian Film Fraternity and each and every friend and colleague from every film industry for lending their support and best wishes. I am happy that we united as one force and revived the glory of Indian Cinema, together. When we become one, Indian Cinema will be number 1! I cannot thank the Indian media enough for their kind words and appreciation. Thank you for joining our journey and making RRR not just India’s biggest action drama film but one of the world’s biggest action drama films,” it read.

He finished his note by thanking his fans. It read, “Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-19. I promise to entertain you all with many more films.”

RRR is set in pre-independence India and tells the story of famous freedom warriors Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, who are played by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also star in the film.

