Imlie 3: Lightman Dies on Sets of Sumbul Touqeer’s Show, AICWA Demands Action Against Producers

Imlie 3: A 23-year-old Lightman died on the sets of Sumbul Touqeer's show as AICWA demanded action against producers and the channel.

Lightman Dies on Sets of Imlie 3: Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s show Imlie 3 became part of an unexpected controversy due to the death of a 23-year-old Lightman Mahendra Yadav on the sets. The AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against the show’s producer Gul Khan and the TV channel – Star Plus. The non-profit organisation that works for security and safety of cine workers and artists alleged that producers and channel ignored the safety measures on their sets. The set of Imlie Season 3 is located on Goregaon, Mumbai, where most Hindi television serials are shot.

AICWA CHIEF DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST IMLIE PRODUCERS, RESIGNATION OF FILM CITY MD

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta spoke in a social media video regarding the incident as he demanded action against the producers of Imlie – Gul Khan, PH 4 Lion Films – and the channel that airs the show. Apart from demanding compensation, Suresh also asked for the resignation of managing director and commissioner of Film City. The shooting of Sumbul’s show has been halted since the accident. Mahendra was rushed to the hospital when he got electrocuted but died on his way, as reported by ETimes. The AICWA chief said, “Those in administration behave as if the cine workers are some insects who do not need any safety measures. They have never taken any steps for the security and safety on sets. They always ignore safety-related threats. This will lead to many more deaths in the future as well. Who will take up the responsibility? Therefore, as the AICWA chief, I demand the immediate resignation of the Film City MD and other officers who are responsible for ensuring safety on the sets of the TV show”. He further added, “And, all of this is happening because no safety is being maintained on the set. A lot of efforts were being made to suppress this matter since yesterday. Many incidents in our film industry are suppressed because there is full cooperation from the administration. The administration is not taking any concrete steps and no production house, or channel is ensuring safety on the shooting sets. They do not follow any rules, these production houses, producers and channels have full support from many officials.”

