Internet Demands Refund For Kidnap and Luck, This Is What Imran Khan Shockingly Reveals

Imran Khan, who left a mark with his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 opposite Genelia D'Souza, starred in several rom-coms. To name a few, he was seen in Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and a gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

Imran Khan was last seen on the silver screen in the 2015 release Katti Batti. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Imran Khan, who has been away from the public eye for a prolonged period of time, has recently gained the limelight after his post on Mark Zukerberg’s Threads went viral. The actor made a rare appearance after a five-year hiatus when a fan expressed her wish for the actor’s comeback on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post. In a humorous way, Imran responded to the fan and dropped a challenge for the netizens asking for 1 million likes on his comment to make him come back to the movies. His post gave a hint at his Bollywood comeback generating excitement among his fans. Now, in another shocking revelation, the chocolate hero reportedly said that ‘his final payment on that film was not cleared’.

Shocking Revelations From Luck Actor

Days after Imran Khan’s remark led to speculations about his comeback, a content creator on Instagram made a reel saying how Imran Khan needed validation through likes on his comment to make a comeback to movies. Further, he spoke about the impact of his good performance in movies like I Hate Love Stories, Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Ek main Aur Ekk Tu in the video.

After noticing the post, Imran Khan clarified under the comment section saying that it was never about a million likes. “I picked the number because it seemed unattainable. Since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward. After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me,” he said.

Meanwhile, under that post, a troll wrote, “1 million likes if y’all want Imran Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luck.” In a shocking reply to this comment, Imran revealed that the money goes to the theatre owners first and then to the producers. “That money actually goes to the theatre owners first, then to the producers…as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?” he said.

Imran Khan’s Put across A Challenge To Make Him Comeback

Recently, Imran Khan responded to a fan’s comment on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram post. The fan wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback kar lia, pata nahi mera @imrankhan kab karega.” Responding to the fan, Imran Khan left many surprised as he chimed in to the comment section and wrote, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the internet. 1Million likes, and I will make it happen (handshake emoji).”

Soon after, Imran Khan’s fans flooded the actor’s comment with almost 1 lakh likes.

About Imran Khan

The actor was last seen on silver screens in the 2015 release Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut. Imran Khan, who left a mark with his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 opposite Genelia D’Souza, starred in several rom-coms.

To name a few, he was seen in Luck which released in theatres in 2009. The film also saw Shruti Haasan, Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty in lead roles.

The actor also starred in I Hate Luv Storys, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mere Brother Ki Dulhan opposite Katrina Kaif and a gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

