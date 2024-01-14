Home

Imran Khan And Rumoured GF Lekha Make Heads Turn at Ira-Nupur’s Reception, Fans Ask ‘Official Kab Kar Rahe Ho’ – WATCH

All attention was focused on the sole presence of Imran Khan and his speculated girlfriend, Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception in Mumbai.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception was the event of the day on January 13, 2024. The mega event took place in Mumbai and it was a star-studded event with various B-town celebs, and renowned names gracing the event. However, all the eyes were glued to the only presence which was Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington. After the duo was papped, they immediately became the talk of the town due to their stylish choices injected even more glitz and glamour.

The height of classiness was when Imran Khan stepped on the red carpet. The actor looked dapper as he donned an elegant black tuxedo and a neatly knotted black bow tie. Standing out amidst the glamorous Bollywood celebrities, Imran’s elegant suit underscored his innate sense of style. His self-assured demeanour and impeccable choices in wardrobe affirmed his status as a fashion icon.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the other hand, Imran’s rumoured lady was seen wearing a shimmering peach lehenga. Needless to say, Lekha’s lengha was a statement in itself with all the fine embroidery and detailed fabrication. She kept the makeup light highlighting her natural beauty with a little of blush, sheer lip colour and well-defined eyes. Enhancing her overall look, her hairstyle elevated the outfit and brought the entire appearance together. Lekha showcased her design finesse through a modest accessory selection, featuring a stunning maang tikka, delicate white earrings, and a charming necklace.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding

Ira and Nupur enjoyed a lavish wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close relatives. Post the wedding, the couple threw a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13, 2024. The event was graced by several B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and others.

