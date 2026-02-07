Imran Khan believes ‘The Khans’ must evolve with age and audience; says they should move to age-appropriate roles

Actor Imran Khan has shared his thoughts on how Bollywood stardom changes with time, especially for long-reigning superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. In a recent interaction, Imran spoke about how actors, like audiences, grow older, and how that naturally changes the kind of roles that work on screen.

According to him, today’s younger viewers connect more deeply with characters and performers who reflect their own age and experiences.

Imran Khan on the Khans of Bollywood

During an interview with SHOWSHA, Imran was asked about the three Khans and whether their stardom still holds the same pull. He responded by saying that while their legacy is unmatched, the nature of leading roles must evolve with age.

“As a leading man, actors also start to age out. There are certain years where you can work as a leading man, and then there comes an age where you are not able to play those roles. All three Khans are well into their 60s now. They have had 30 years of stardom—the likes of which are hard to conceive or parallel,” he said.

He added that this shift is not negative but organic and inevitable in an actor’s journey.

Why younger audiences connect differently

Imran explained that cinema is largely about relatability. Viewers often see themselves in the stories and characters they watch.

“There is an audience that grows with you, but there is also a whole new generation that attaches itself to people closer to them in age and experience. Instinctively, you connect with someone closer to your life stage. The younger generation might not want to watch the story of a 70-year-old man,” he pointed out.

His comments come at a time when conversations around age gaps, casting choices and evolving storytelling in Bollywood are becoming more frequent.

Recent box office journeys of the Khans

In the past few years, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have all seen mixed results at the box office.

After Zero underperformed, Shah Rukh returned with Pathaan and Jawan, both of which turned into major blockbusters. Aamir faced disappointment with Laal Singh Chaddha, though Sitaare Zameen Par received appreciation. Salman’s Sikandar, meanwhile, did not meet expectations and also sparked debate over the noticeable age gap between him and co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Imran Khan’s own comeback

Interestingly, Imran himself is preparing for a return to films with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. The film reunites him with Danish Aslam, who directed Break Ke Baad. While its release details are still unclear, Imran recently made a brief appearance in friend Vir Das’ Happy Patel, hinting at his gradual return to the screen.