Imran Khan Creates Nostalgia For ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Fans as He Grooves to ‘Pappu Can’t Dance’ at Ira Khan’s Sangeet – WATCH

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently made the headlines while he grooved to 'Pappu cant dance song.' Watch video.

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, and numerous videos from the wedding have been circulating widely on social media. A new video emerged online on Saturday showing Aamir’s nephew and actor Imran Khan dancing to his famous song from the movie “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.”

Imran Khan Performs His Signature Dance Steps From ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ Movie

Imran was spotted dancing to his popular song at Ira’s pre-wedding celebration. He looked stylish in a brown tuxedo while dancing with his loved ones. He flawlessly performed the iconic song’s choreography, and the internet is full of admiration for his performance. One individual commented, “Absolutely love this, and he looks fantastic.” Another mentioned, “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is the top Bollywood romantic comedy film for me.”

Here’s a video of Imran Khan Performing The Iconic Steps Of “Pappu Can’t Dance”

At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikare’s wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Imran was spotted with his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. However, Imran casually walked towards the cab, his girlfriend was seen hiding from the paparazzi.

Ira Khan Nupur Shikare’s Luxurious Wedding In Udaipur

Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, is the CEO and founder of Agatsu Foundation, an organization focused on providing support for mental health. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare is a well-known fitness coach, consultant, and athlete.

The two recently had a ‘white wedding’ in Udaipur on January 10, following a registration ceremony in Mumbai. Ira looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful white gown with intricate details at her wedding in Udaipur. Her hair was elegantly styled in a neat bun with white flowers, and she complemented her look with bold red lipstick and statement earrings. Meanwhile, Nupur looked very handsome in a stylish beige tuxedo.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Grand Wedding Reception

The couple is now preparing to host a lavish reception tonight (January 13) at the BKC Jio Centre in Mumbai. Invitations have been sent to prominent figures from Bollywood and politics. According to India Today, the guest list includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other prominent Bollywood celebs are expected to attend Ira Khan and Nupur Shihkare’s grand wedding reception.

