Imran Khan Makes Solid Revelations About Dealing With Depression And Anxiety After Quitting Bollywood

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently revealed coping up with depression and anxiety, the actor also talked about taking therapy sessions in the least seven years. Read on.

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan, recently revealed about dealing with mental health. For the unknown Imran Khan had left the film industry for many years and the actor has been open about his toll on mental health. During a recent interview, Imran Khan revealed the time when he wanted to leave Bollywood while he was simultaneously dealing with depression, which later led him to quit working in the industry. Read on.

Imran Khan Opens Up About Taking Therapy Sessions and Dealing Depression

It is important to note that during the interview, Imran Khan stated that the sole reason for leaving Bollywood was not because of box-office failures instead he mentioned that, he decided ‘not to invest time and effort just to stay in business’ (sic).

During a recent interview, Imran Khan revealed, “I felt damaged on the inside, and I wanted to fix that. If you pull a hamstring, you go to the physiotherapist. You don’t feel good mentally? Seek therapy (sic).”

Imran Khan opened up about dealing with depression and seeking therapy sessions. The Delhi Belly actor revealed that he had been booking appointments with the therapist four times a week, in the last seven years. Imran Khan expressed, “If you speak to someone who has given up an addiction or gone off alcohol, they could tell you the exact number of days they’ve been sober. It’s the same for me with my mental health. It’s been 2,500 days since I started my analysis on March 13, 2017 (sic).”

Imran Khan Reveals About Dealing With Depression

However, in 2023, Imran Khan stepped forward and spoke about coping with depression and spoke about seeking therapy sessions, Imran went to the extent of dealing with depression that he even tried to self-harm. The actor revealed, “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifting, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have (sic).” He further expressed, “I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful (sic).”

Imran Khan Confirms Relationship with Lekha Washington

Also, another piece of news confirmed that Imran Khan is in a relationship with her then rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington. Imran in an interview revealed, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not her husband, as it has been widely reported (sic).”

He further added, “There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me, because not only is it misogynistic, but it also takes away my agency as an individual (sic).” It is to be noted that Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik. However, in 2019 the couple decided to part ways.

