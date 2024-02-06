Home

Imran Khan Opens Up About Taking Career Break: 'I Had To Fix Myself'

Former Bollywood heartthrob Imran Khan, absent from the silver screen for several years, is back in the limelight, sharing glimpses from his past film sets and revealing the reasons behind his prolonged hiatus. In a recent candid conversation with Vogue India, the actor shed light on the transformative period that led him to step away from acting. Imran Khan disclosed, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside. Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money. At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.” The actor, who recently became a father, explained that the birth of his daughter, Imara, became a turning point. He shared, “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Reflecting on his hiatus, Khan delved into a moment of introspection after the film Katti Batti faced disappointment. He said, “When Katti Batti flopped, I wanted to understand some things, so I began working backward. What had been the biggest hits of the last two or three years? What were the films that had brought my contemporaries success? Do I like those films? Would I have said yes had they been offered to me? The answer was always no. And that clarified something for me. What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.”

In a surprising turn of events, Imran Khan’s return to the spotlight had a whimsical beginning. Last August, veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a video featuring her, sparking excitement among fans. A fan named Aditi, expressing a longing for Imran Khan’s comeback, commented on the post. In a playful exchange, Imran responded, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this to the Internet…1 million likes, and I will make it happen [shake hands emoji].” The internet swiftly delivered, reaching the agreed-upon number of likes, reigniting speculation about Imran Khan’s comeback.

As per recent reports, Imran Khan is gradually making his way back to the camera, starting with a one-day shoot and the possibility of a full movie schedule in the near future.

