Imran Khan opens up on divorce with Avantika Malik, recalls looking ‘seriously ill’ during ‘unhealthy’ marriage: ‘It is painful but…’

In the glittering lives of Bollywood, where people often idealise romantic realtionships of celebrities from the outside, there is a lot that happens behind the surface that doesn’t make it to the spotlight. One such similar situation recently unfolded when Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who recently made a surprise cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, opened up about his personal life, shedding light on his separation from ex-wife Avantika Malik and how their marriage had become “unhealthy.”

Speaking about their marriage, the actor explained why choosing to part ways ultimately helped him focus on his well-being and become a better parent.

Marriage That Began With Friendship

College friends Imran Khan and Avantika Malik tied the knot on January 10, 2011, after dating for a couple of years. Later in 2014, they embraced parenthood and welcomed their daughter, Imara, on June 9. However, the relationship eventually hit a rough patch, and the couple separated in 2019.

Looking back at that period, Imran admitted, “I look back at the pictures of myself in the last few years of my marriage, and I look like a person with a serious illness. So it is ultimately for the good.”

Recognising an ‘Unhealthy Dynamic’

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor acknowledged how the “unhealthy dynamic” in his marriage was impacting not just him but his entire family. “So, for me, actually understanding and recognising that was a major factor in my decision to end my marriage. The fact that I saw this is not healthy. We are not in a healthy pattern and if I continue in that unhealthy pattern, it is not good for me. It is not good for her, and it is not good for our child,” he added.

Imraan called it painful

Imraan further shared that while the separation was difficult, it allowed him to prioritise his health and become more present as a parent.

“It is painful, but however painful the separation is… And it is painful for both the partners, the child, and the families involved; it is still better than perpetuating an unhealthy dynamic. However unpleasant divorce is, ultimately, it is healthy to separate than to remain in an unhealthy situation and then to teach your child that, because then, you are teaching your child an unhealthy pattern and unhealthy dynamic, you yourself are not your healthiest best version.”

Life after separation

Imran, who is currently in a stable, healthy relationship with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, revealed how separating from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik, was for the greater good.

He shared, “This choice that I made has been validated resoundingly. In the past seven years since we separated, my own personal health, emotional health, and mental health have gone tremendously well.”

