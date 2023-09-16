Home

Entertainment

Imran Khan Reminiscences His Experience Shooting Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

Imran Khan Reminiscences His Experience Shooting Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

As Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara clocks its 10th anniversary, Imran Khan shared his experiences shooting the film and heaped praise on co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Imran Khan remaImran recalled his experiences shooting the film alonside Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha.

There was a time when Bollywood actor Imran Khan was among the favourite actors in the showbiz world. He used to rule the hearts of audiences with his acting prowess. Undoubtedly, fans still miss the versatile actor and are waiting with bated breath to see him back on the silver screen. Imran Khan started out strong with his debut film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and after that, he showcased his talent across various genres. Among his remarkable films, a prominent one was the 2013 flick, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, alongside Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Trending Now

As the movie clocks its 10th anniversary, Imran recalled his experiences shooting the film and heaped praise on Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, and co-actor Sonakshi Sinha.

You may like to read

Imran Khan Recalls Shooting And His Look In Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara

After the sudden disappearance of the actor from the silver screen, fans were quite disappointed. However, from the past few weeks, Imran Khan has started posting throwback pictures from his movies and no wonder fans are waiting for him to make a comeback. Recently, the Katti Batti actor dropped a bunch of BTS pictures on his Instagram handle reminiscing the shoot of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. With the memory-filled pictures, the actor shared that Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara was perceived and marketed as a gangster movie, but he had always seen it as a tragic romance.

Talking about his look in the film, the actor said that he was excited about the “retro vibe” in the film and also took styling cues from Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in their 80’s glory. He grew out his sideburns and mustache in an attempt to be authentic. He further revealed, “I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month but we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!”

He expressed that after filming about 30 per cent of his scenes, he had to shave and get a haircut so that he could start Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and complete the rest of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on mustache.

Have a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)



Imran Khan Was All-Praise For Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha

While recalling his shooting experience, the actor hailed his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the film. He stated that though the film didn’t receive the desired success, he has immense affection for his teammates.

He added, “@akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I’ve met in real life. His forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously. And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance.”

Here’s How Fans Reacted To Imran Khan’s Post

Soon after Imran posted the pictures on his social media, fans chimed in expressing how badly they miss him and his acting on screens. A fan wrote, “Once Upon A Time there was a prince named Imran.” Another Instagram user commented, “Dude just say you are coming back. Everyday I feel you are announcing a comeback but nahi.” “Slowly getting addicted to your weekly throwback posts,” a user wrote. “Can’t wait to see you back on screen. No pressure, when you are ready, we are waiting,” an individual said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES