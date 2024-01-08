Imran Khan’s Rumoured GF Lekha Washington Hides From Paps, Reaches Udaipur For Ira Khan’s Wedding

Home

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, on Sunday landed at Udaipur airport. Surprisingly his rumoured girlfriend hid from the paparazzi. Watch video.

Bollywood star Imran Khan arrived on Sunday in Udaipur, Rajasthan to attend his cousin, Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikare. Imran was seen tagging along with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington. A video of the couple arriving at Udaipur airport has gone viral on social media. In the short video, Imran was seen casually exiting the airport while Lekha was seen hiding from the paparazzi standing at the arrival gate. Take a look at the video.

Imran Khan Attends Ira Khan’s Wedding In Udaipur

The Delhi Belly actor was seen calmly walking towards the car. Imran wore, a dark-tanned coloured polo t-shirt paired with grey cargo pants. He complimented his looks by wearing black shades. While Lekha Washington was spotted dazzling in an all-black outfit.

Here’s a video of Imran Khan and Lekha Washington Exiting Udaipur Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Imran Khan’s Married Life

Imran Khan had previously tied the knot with Bollywood diva, Avantika Malik. In 2014, Imran and Avantika welcomed their daughter Imara. Later in 2019, the couple reportedly parted ways and did not make any official announcement about their separation in public. The actor was last seen in the film Katti Batti which was released in 2015.

Ira Khan- Nupur Shikare Wedding:

Ira Khan is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Ira and Nupur Shikhare started dating during the covid period. Since then, the couple has been seen together. Ira and Nupur officially got married at a private ceremony in Mumbai last week. Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie posted a set of photos from the beautiful event held at Taj Lands End. One of the pictures shared by Zayn showed Imran posing with Lekha. However, Imran’s ex-wife Avantika Malik did not attend the ceremony.

Here’s a post shared by Zayn Marie On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

In the meantime, Nupur Shikhare’s outfit and procession drew all the focus at the event. The groom was spotted running to the wedding location in a pair of shorts and a black vest. His non-traditional attire sparked conversations across social media.

