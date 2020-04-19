Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik have hit the rough patch and have been living separately since June last year. However, neither of them confirmed or denied any such reports. Recently, Avantika took to Instagram to share a cryptic post which hinted at them patching-up once again. Also Read - Is Imran Khan's Failing Career The Reason Behind Separation With Avantika Malik?

In the post, she shared an adorable picture where she is kissing her daughter Imara. The daughter-mother duo is dressed in an ethnic wear and picture seems to be from a family function. Sharing the photo, she captioned it with a quote by Martin Luther King Jr. The picture was captioned, “”I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.” – Martin Luther King Jr. Just when I needed to believe in the purity of love the universe sends me a sign… Magic!!” (sic) Also Read - Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Makes 'Walking Away' Post Amid Divorce Rumours, Deletes it Later

Check out the post here:



Earlier, a source close to the couple revealed that the reason behind their break up Imran’s failed career. The source was quoted as saying, “Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It’s been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that’s it.”

“He became really irritable and would react at the littlest of things. All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn’t take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid”, the source added.

Earlier, the report in DNA quoted a source claiming that Avantika had left Imran’s house with their daughter Imara. “Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family,”