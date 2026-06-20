Imtiaz Ali calls ‘comfortable in burqa’ argument regression in society: ‘If you’re comfortable, it’s not okay’

Imtiaz Ali’s latest comments on burqa and parda have stirred conversation. The filmmaker questions the idea of ‘comfort’ in certain choices. Scroll down to read what he said.

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Imtiaz Ali (PC: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali is once again making headlines, but this time it is not just because of his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The filmmaker, known for creating strong and independent characters on screen, has sparked a wider conversation after speaking about burqa and parda during a recent interview. Recently, Imtiaz Ali criticized how society conditions women to accept others’ rules as their own choice. In a recent interview, he cited ‘burqa’ and ‘pardah’ as examples, saying only in a “degenerate society” would someone truly feel “comfortable” behind the veil. Imtiaz shared his thoughts on personal freedom, social conditioning, and traditional practices.

What did Imtiaz Ali say about Burqa and Parda?

During a conversation with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia, Imtiaz Ali spoke about social practices that he believes can limit individual freedom. The filmmaker said he struggles to understand the argument when people claim they are completely comfortable with wearing a burqa or observing parda. He described such thinking as a sign of a “degenerated society” and suggested that people should be encouraged to question restrictive norms rather than simply accept them. Imtiaz Ali said, “I don’t like when someone says, ‘I am comfortable in my burqa’. I am comfortable in my pardah’. It’s a degenerate society where you feel like this. It’s not okay. ‘No, it’s my comfort’. No. This means that you have victimised yourself to such a degree in your head…”

YouTuber Samdish Bhatia agreed with him, but pointed out that every community has its own rules. He said no one can be stopped from making their own choice when we live in diverse collection of communities. To which Imtiaz Ali responded, “It’s not about stopping someone. But the people around me, my thinking is not that I am stopping someone or I am going to someone’s house and talking. But there should be tolerance, moderation. See, my latest thought is that where have the moderates gone? Nowadays, everyone is extreme. Dialogue has become difficult. I am not your enemy.”

He ended it by stating that nobody’s perfect, and you can’t keep pointing fingers at others forever. He said, “It’s just that this is what I believe in. But if someone still wants to do it, that’s okay.”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Main Vaapas Aaunga released earlier this month on June 12, 2026. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedaang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. According to IMDb, the plot of the movie revolves around, “A story of love, longing, and belonging rooted in Partition-era migration. Examines memory, nostalgia, and emotional ties to home and loved ones, exploring how the past shapes identity and sustains the human spirit across generations.” The film has received a decent response from the audience for its emotional storytelling and its focus on human relationships against a historical backdrop. So far, Main Vaapas Aaunga has earned approximately Rs 14 crore at the box office.