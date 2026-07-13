Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali gets engaged to boyfriend Krish Agrawal in Norway; Proposal video goes viral

Bollywood's favourite director's daughter just said Yes to her boyfriend Krish Agrawal against the backdrop of Norway's mountains. Here's everything we know about Ida Ali's fairytale engagement.

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Ida Ali gets engaged to boyfriend Krish Agrawal (PC: Instagram)

There’s something about a proposal set against snow-capped mountains that just hits differently, isn’t there? And that’s exactly the kind of moment Ida Ali, daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The star kid, who has quietly been carving her own space in the world of filmmaking, took to social media to share the news that’s had fans and friends from the industry happily shocked. Ida Ali has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal, following a beautiful mountain-and-beachside proposal in Norway.

Ida Ali engaged to Krish Agrawal in Norway

Ida Ali had jetted off to Norway for what seemed like a regular getaway with Krish Agrawal, but it turned out to be something big and lovely. She shared a video capturing her reaction the moment Krish popped the question, somewhere among the mountains, and honestly, her expression says it all. She also gave fans a proper look at her ring in a video shared by her before turning the camera towards her now-fiancé. She wrote on Instagram, “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand” The proposal took place on July 1, 2026, which Ida revealed by captioning her engagement post with the exact date and location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

In a follow-up post, she shared a few pictures from the proposal with caption “Yes”, with Krish on one knee and Ida clearly overwhelmed with joy.

Friends shower congratulatory messages

As soon as Ida Ali posted the pictures and videos on Instagram, congratulatory messages started pouring in from familiar faces. Khushi Kapoor left an adorably simple comment, Vedang Raina and Sharvari also sent their best wishes. Orry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri and Ahsaas Channa, joined in the celebrations as well with heart emojis, making it clear just how loved this couple is within the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Who is Ida Ali?

While she’s often introduced as Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali has been steadily building her own identity behind the camera. She’s followed her father into direction, with short films like Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage to her name already. Meanwhile, her father’s latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga has been receiving positive reviews since its release.

For now, though, all eyes are on the newly engaged couple, and if this proposal is anything to go by, the wedding is bound to be just as picture-perfect.