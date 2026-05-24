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Imtiaz Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjhs Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Kangana Ranauts Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clash: Tu mat aa...

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata clash: ‘Tu mat aa…’

Imtiaz Ali addressed the growing buzz around the upcoming four way box office battle and revealed that his film had secured the release date much before other projects joined the race.

Imtiaz Ali's reaction on box office clashes (PC: Twitter)

The upcoming Bollywood release calendar is getting more crowded as multiple films prepare to arrive on the same weekend. Amid the growing buzz around the June 12, 2026 box office clash, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali finally reacted to the situation involving his film Main Vaapas Aaunga and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The director made it clear that his project had locked the release date much earlier than other films had joined the race. Even with several movies now competing for screens, Imtiaz appeared relaxed and confident while speaking about the unexpected clash and the changing dynamics within the film industry.

What did Imtiaz Ali say about the Main Vaapas Aaunga clash?

Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about the box office clash while discussing the crowded release schedule for June 12, 2026. The filmmaker said that Main Vaapas Aaunga had already announced its release date before the other projects entered the same window.

Talking about how such situations are usually handled in Bollywood, Imtiaz shared that there is often an understanding between filmmakers to avoid direct clashes if one film has already secured a date. Referring to this informal industry culture, he jokingly remarked that it is usually like “meri film aarahi hai toh tu mat aa next baar aaja.” The filmmaker also added that this was the first time he realised several other films had been released on the same day. Despite the competition, he maintained a calm approach and said that if the clash happens, then so be it.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aunga trailer: An emotional love story separated by partition; will Naseeruddin Shah reunite with the love of his life after 78 years?

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Which films are releasing on June 12 2026?

The June 12 release weekend has now become one of the biggest box office battles of the year. Along with Main Vaapas Aaunga and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata audiences will also see the release of Governor: The Silent Saviour starring Manoj Bajpayee and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

Industry observers believe the crowded weekend could create competition for screens and audience attention. However many also feel that films from different genres can survive together if they connect strongly with viewers.

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is set during the Partition era and explores emotional themes like separation memories longing and love.

The project has already generated strong online buzz after the release of its trailer. Vedang Raina’s performance especially received praise from viewers while fans also expressed excitement about the film’s emotional storytelling and music.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of secretly getting married after her mangalsutra video went viral: ‘What’s the big deal?’

What is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata based on?

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by real incidents connected to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Directed by Manoj Tapadia the thriller focuses on the bravery shown by doctors nurses and hospital staff inside Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the attacks.

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