Imtiaz Ali teases fans on Valentine’s Day, confirms Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu sequel titled…

The filmmaker surprised audiences with a special update that brings back the intense world of tragic romance. The new project reunites key collaborators and promises a fresh take on an iconic love saga.

Love stories never truly fade away. They return in new forms and touch hearts again. This Valentine’s Day, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali gave fans a special surprise by announcing the next chapter in the Laila Majnu universe.

The new film is titled Heer Ranjha, and it promises to carry forward the emotional legacy of timeless romance. The announcement has already created excitement among cinema lovers, especially those who connected deeply with Laila Majnu.

What is Heer Ranjha all about?

Heer Ranjha is being developed as the second chapter of the Laila Majnu franchise. Ektaa Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali have reunited to bring this iconic love legend back to the big screen in a fresh way. The project aims to reimagine the classic tale of Heer and Ranjha while keeping the poetic depth and emotional intensity that defined their earlier collaboration.

The title announcement video was released by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. The 50-second clip featured glimpses from Laila Majnu along with artistic sketches hinting at the new story. The film will be directed by Sajid Ali and is expected to go on floors soon. Details about the lead cast are still under wraps, adding to the curiosity.

See the announcement video here

Why is this reunion special?

After the cult success of Laila Majnu, fans have been waiting for another romantic masterpiece from the team. Although the 2018 release earned only Rs 3.25 crore during its original theatrical run, it later gained a strong following online. Its 2024 re release surprised many by collecting over Rs 11.50 crore, proving that the film had found its audience over time.

The film starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri as star crossed lovers set in modern Kashmir. Their intense performances and the poetic storytelling and iconic tracks turned the film into a cult favorite. With Heer Ranjha, the creators hope to recreate that magic for a new generation, however the sad part is fans won’t be able to hear Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam, which may be a major miss for fans.

What makes Heer Ranjha different?

The new film is expected to blend classic romance with contemporary emotions. Rooted in tradition yet shaped for today’s audience, it aims to present love in its purest and most heartbreaking form. By choosing Valentine’s Day for the announcement, the makers added a symbolic touch to the reveal.

