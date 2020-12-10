In Conversation With Tisca Chopra About Mental Health, What Triggers an Actor's Emotional Wellbeing, And 'Rubaru'

There’s a lot that needs to be discussed, told, informed, and simply to be observed about the hugely important issue that mental health is. And when it comes to discussing this issue within the film industry, it becomes even more important because each member of the industry is far more vulnerable and exposed to situations and things that can impact one’s mental health in a drastic way. Actor Tisca Chopra chose the same subject for her directorial debut titled Rubaru. Also Read - The Pankaj Tripathi Interview - Honest, Candid, And Truly Inspiring | Exclusive

The short-film which is available on YouTube features her in the role of an actor named Radha Malhotra who was once a very popular star but today, she's dealing with her insecurities, lack of self-confidence, and loss of good opportunities in the industry. We got in touch with Tisca over a call to discuss the issue that she attempts to bring forth with Rubaru. She wholeheartedly accepts that the actors are living the most fragile lives and there's no other way for them. The actor also shares her own ways of living a life where she feels emotionally strong. Excerpts:

So I am talking to 'director' Tisca Chopra today.

Yes, that feels unusual. I have been an actor for so long it’s a little interesting to be called something else.

In Rubaru, you play an actor in the story who’s juggling with her own insecurities, and confidence issues – everything that takes a toll on an actor’s mental health. Have we reached that threshold where mental health has to be taken seriously in the film industry?

I think mental health is a conversation that is very complicated. It’s complicated not because its treatment is complicated but because there are no visible signs. It has nothing that reveals itself to you. You have to kind of guess that this person is not feeling well. They might not know it themselves. That’s because the very tool that you use is affected – your brain. It’s your brain that you use to form judgments. Your brain starts malfunctioning because of the lack of certain chemicals, genetic predispositions, or whatever. There, I think mental health becomes a very crucial conversation. And it’s famously spoken about creative people that they are wired this way. Creatives don’t allow creative people to be hardened because if you harden yourself and become the left-brained, then you won’t have the emotional ability to respond at will. You won’t be able to bring your emotions alive. You have to keep your emotions and it’s very crucial because it makes you very fragile and very vulnerable like a delicate piece of glass sculpture or a mirror on which emotions can be portrayed. That’s the conversation that the film also has.

There was a very interesting thing happening with this film. You were a movie actor playing on stage for the camera. What were you thinking while playing Radha Malhotra considering it’s also your directorial debut?

I felt that I short-changed the actor. Tisca, the actor was short-changed by Tisca, the director. Because I was more conscious of my directorial role than my actor role. I didn’t did a lot of preparations for acting. Something really funny happened once though. While I was performing this scene which is where Radha breaks that wall between her and the audience and tells all that she can’t take it anymore… I thought that went well. Radha and Shama became one person. When it went well, I sat back in the chair and was thinking about it and also thinking ‘kitne slow ho gaye hain ye production vale, aagey hi nahi badh rahe hain‘ (how slow are these people, just not moving ahead). And then suddenly I found everyone looking at me and it took me off-guard and it struck me that I was supposed to tell them what to do and I forgot. I am not used to be a director. So I then pretended that I was taking a break.

You just mentioned that you and your character became one at a point. How often does that happen to you?

On very good days, it does happen. And you hope that that happens. You work to make that happen. All the preparations that you have in the theatre, as an actor and all those years of experience lead you to that one fine point where you are dreaming the dreams of the character, where the thoughts of the character are your thoughts, where you can’t tell where you are finishing and the other person is starting. That happened to me in the short film I did called Chutney. I did that character so well. It does happen on good days and if it doesn’t then you hope that your craft will pull you through, or you lean on your director, and your director holds your hand and says ‘come walk this way’.

In Rubaru, there’s a scene in which everyone who’s watching it would assume that Radha Malhotra is going to kill herself. Tisca, what hits an actor the most in such vulnerable times? Is it the loss of work, fading fame, or maybe knowing that the actor doesn’t have a lot of people to trust now in the industry? What is it?

I don’t think it’s just the problem of acting because that will make it a very limited film in essence. If you talk about a CEO of the company, he’s risen from the rank up to become the CEO of the company… he becomes a Mr Infosys or a Mr Nestle- immensely successful and bonded with the brand that he has built. When retirement comes or when you have to leave that role, then ripping off that mask and understanding that you are no longer the same identity… that’s one problem. You are a father, you are a son, you are a neighbor, a husband but retirement or people coming close to the life they have known, the existence, the visiting card, the label – what are you, I am an actor, what are you, I am a teacher – actually, you aren’t those things. It’s a fundamentally profound question to ask what are you. Are you a journalist… no, those are just multi-faceted parts of you.

In the modern world, your professional identity is so huge which in earlier days used to be the caste… like I am a Brahmin, I am a Kshatriya – those were identities. Similarly, you are being linked to the job these days. I think these identities become attached very closely to us. So when this character, Radha Malhotra feels that her identity is getting lost, that identity is linked with fame, money, with who she is… her mother told her that she was going to be a star, she was Miss Palampur and all this stuff around her and all this is shaking. So she feels that it’s worth putting all this on the line. She’s ready to put all that on line. She’s willing to give it all to the mask. I would say it’s all of those things.

What is your defense mechanism to these things then? How do you make sure to be not affected by something that has the potential of affecting your mental health?

I have done five years of work on myself via something called REBT – Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy which I have put specifically in order to be able to withstand beyond slot of the miseries of my business. I still work with my therapist Malavika and I consciously do that. I think we spend time with our trainer to work on our body but we don’t spend time with a trainer to work on our mind or psyche or to iron out our brain and no one speaks about it. I do because I see that levelling your brain out, your thoughts out is a big service to yourself and to the people around you. Because you can be rational, you can be not consumed by your emotions in an insane manner.

It’s good to see you talking about mental health and how you deal with it. There are a few other actors who speak about it. But, the conversation around mental health is still a little stigmatised. It’s 2020 and the actors still feel shy and uncomfortable taking up these conversations.

I think because actors are in the public eye, everything gets magnified hugely. So if an actor is going through some sort of a bad day or a low phase, it gets amplified because it shows and everyone is looking at them, say how uncomfortable it is with photographers lurking behind trees when you go to a saloon. It’s the life that we have bought into and somewhere, that decision was made early on in the lives of all actors that this is what they will have to go through. That kind of prepares us.

Having said that, performers need to stay vulnerable to their responses, to their emotional stimuli purely because your stocking trade is emotions. You are selling emotions. So in that sense, I think the vulnerability that the actors face needs to be taken care of, needs to be addressed and one should always ask for a time out. You can say ‘I need a few days out because I am feeling the burden’. I think that’s happening to some extent. Actors are doing that. They are taking their ‘me time’, ‘break time’, time to rejuvenate and giving themselves a sort of breathing space. That needs to be continued.

How creatively satisfying it is to be a director?

Hugely. It’s hugely satisfying to be directing something because the story is yours, you are now telling it your way in the manner that you want to. Sometimes, when someone is telling your story, you may not agree with the manner in which he’s telling it. You may like the project and that’s the reason you are on board but you may not agree with the entire process of telling that story. But when you are directing, you call the shots.