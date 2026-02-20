Home

In Elvish Yadav snake venom case, SC says ‘Bad message’ to society if celebrities allowed to use ‘voiceless victims’

The Supreme Court has said it will closely examine the complaint against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. During the hearing, the judges said that if famous people are allowed to use “voiceless victims” like snakes for entertainment, it would send a very bad message to society. They questioned whether someone can take a snake and play with it, and compared it to playing with animals in a zoo, which would clearly be an offence. The court said it is mainly concerned about the complaint under the wildlife law.

Yadav was booked in November 2023 and arrested on March 17, 2024, for allegedly using snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He later challenged the chargesheet and the criminal case against him.

His lawyer told the court that he had only gone to the event for a guest appearance in a video of singer Fazilpuria. She said there is no proof that a rave party took place or that any banned drugs were used. She also claimed that Elvish Yadav was not present at the exact location of the incident and that medical reports showed the nine rescued snakes were not poisonous.

On the other hand, the state’s lawyer said that the police rescued nine snakes, including five cobras, and found suspected snake venom that was allegedly being used at rave parties. The court has asked the state to explain how snake venom is extracted and used in such parties.

The next hearing in the case will take place on March 19. Earlier, on August 6 last year, the Supreme Court had put a stay on the trial court proceedings against Yadav.

The chargesheet claims that snake venom was being used as a recreational drug at rave parties, including by some foreigners. Yadav’s lawyers have argued that no snakes or drugs were recovered from him and that there is no clear link between him and the other accused. They also said that the person who filed the complaint was no longer an animal welfare officer at the time.

His legal team added that because Yadav is a well-known influencer who appears on several reality shows, the case has received a lot of media attention.

