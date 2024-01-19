Home

In Ira Khan’s Beautiful Wedding Teaser, Aamir Khan Makes The Most Emotional Father And Nupur, The Most Loving Groom – Watch

Ira Khan and her team released the quick teaser video of her wedding that took place in Udaipur earlier this month. It's a lovely video, almost like a concoction of all the simple emotions that the friends and the family members witnessed that day.

Aamir Khan and Nupur Shikhare at latter's wedding ceremony with Ira Khan

Ira-Nupur wedding video: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got married in a splendid setting in Udaipur earlier this month. It was a dreamy white wedding for her and Nupur Shikhare in the presence of their family members and close friends. A new video from the function now shows the beautiful ceremony that made everyone tear up, especially the bride’s father and the groom himself.

The video posted by Ira on social media is just a teaser of everything dreamy that happened in Udaipur on that day. The short clip shows Ira and Nupur exchanging their vows telling each other just how much they are in love. As Nupur begins to say his vows, he chokes back on tears and the entire gathering also feels the love in the air. The groom somehow manages to finish his vows and then doesn’t stop telling Ira ‘I love you’ in more ways than one while the bride says her vow and seals the deal with a kiss. All this when Aamir is seen wiping off his tears in the background and all the other guests exclaim in awe at the gorgeous couple beginning their lives together.

Watch the emotional wedding teaser video of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur had a dual wedding. The two first had a marriage under the special act in Mumbai after which they headed to Udaipur to bring in some festivities. The families later threw an elaborate wedding reception in Mumbai where the industry’s who’s who were present to bless the newlyweds. Even Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joined Aamir in celebrating the wedding of his daughter.

Aamir, meanwhile, is expected to return to the movies with a big spectacle soon. He earlier decided to take a break from acting and was only assisting in making movies but now, seems like he has got his hands on a script which is too good to not star in. More details about the film have been kept under wraps and it will be interesting to see what Aamir has in his kitty this year.

