Australia: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are spread all across the world and none of them have moved on. SSR’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020, had shaken the people, and have been seeking justice for him since then. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. To express solidarity with Sushant, fans created memoriams and the latest one was shared by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Benches in one of Australia’s parks were named after SSR in his loving memory. Shweta shared photos of Sushant’s point and captioned them as, “He lives on… his name lives on… his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby… you will always live on…❤️ #ForeverSushant”. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Reveals She Rejected ‘Happy New Year, Sultan, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela' For Sushant Singh Rajput

In the first photo, the words printed on the bench read: “Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020 (Bihar, Mumbai, India) An Actor, keen Astronomer, Environmentalist & Humanitarian. A soul that touched millions.” In the second photo, the note on the bench read as: “Sushant’s Point – A light so bright, it unearthed the darkness to bring about the change. A small contribution to preserving nature by Celebrate India Inc. with Aussizz Group. 7 November 2020.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Wins National Award: Sajid Nadiadwala Dedicates Award to Late Actor, Shraddha Kapoor Says 'Miss You SSR'

Benches in Australia’s Park Named After Sushant Singh Rajput:

Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput was honored by the country’s most eminent award in the entertainment industry, Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was conferred the critic’s best actor (male) for his outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema. He began his career in 2008 with the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’and became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Pavitra Rishta’opposite Ankita Lokhande. In 2013, he has quit the TV industry to test his luck in Bollywood. He made his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’ and post that there was no looking back for him.