Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with girlfriend Vandana Joshi on Thursday, November 26 in Dehradun. Even though the pandemic scare looms in the country, it couldn’t deter Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi or their family fondly call them #thevanforpriye #TheVanForPriyanshu – from enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest. Priyanshu Painyuli on Friday has shared several photos from his day wedding, giving his fans a glimpse into the scores of functions and rituals, which were only attended by closed ones of the couple. Also Read - Mirzapur 2 Actor Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s Grand Wedding Entry in ATV Bike- Watch Videos

From sharing varmala (exchanging garlands) to making a grand entry in ATV bike, the pictures of the two have gone viral. The long caption of the post reads as: “And we lived happily ever after @vandanajoshi 🤗🤗😘😘 At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but we took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority. It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, “ It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered.” Also Read - Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi's Haldi, Mehendi Pics: Mirzapur 2 Star Ties The Knot in Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Have a look at Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi’s Day Wedding pictures:

Priyanshu and Vandana had their day wedding on an open lawn. She wore a pastel pink lehenga and Priyanshu wore a cream sherwani with a matching pastel pink dupatta and orange pagdi. Apart from the videos, there are pictures of the two exchanging garlands with scenic beauty.

Priyanshu Painyuli is taking all precautions to ensure guests are safe at his marriage ceremony. In sync with the COVID times, Priyanshu’s wedding invitation contained a mask, hand sanitisers, PPE Kits, tablets, and air sanitisers amongst other things. Priyanshu and Vandana put together the kit with the wedding invite. While the actor set off with plan to accommodate 50 guests physically, around 200 will attend via webcast. In an interview with IANS, Priyanshu said: “Amidst rising cases, we want our guests to be safe and feel secure. We want everyone to have a great time”.