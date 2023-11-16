Home

Entertainment

In Pics: Mukesh Ambani And Nita Ambani’s Special Welcome For David Beckham

In Pics: Mukesh Ambani And Nita Ambani’s Special Welcome For David Beckham

The viral photo shows David Beckham with the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Reliance Industries magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani, hosted iconic footballer David Beckham at their opulent residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Beckham’s presence in India stems from his role as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, part of a three-day visit to the country. A photo shared showcases David Beckham alongside the Ambani family—Mukesh, Nita, Akash, Isha, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. Notably, Beckham proudly displays a custom-made Mumbai Indians jersey bearing his famed ‘number 7’.

Trending Now

The Mumbai Indians franchise posted the picture on X (formerly Twitter), embracing Beckham’s transition “From Manchester’s Red to Mumbai’s Blue & Gold.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)



Nita Ambani’s deep-rooted connection with sports is evident through her multifaceted involvement. As co-owner of the IPL team Mumbai Indians and Founder-Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, she launched the Indian Super League. Her strides extend further, having become the first Indian woman to join the International Olympic Committee, playing a pivotal role in the decision to include cricket as an Olympic sport during the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

Her extensive contributions have earned her the unofficial title of the “First Lady of Sports in India.”

David Beckham’s itinerary in Mumbai included a soirée hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, attended by Bollywood luminaries like Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others.

Prior to his visit to Antilia, Beckham witnessed the India vs. New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, joined by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He indulged in a mini-tour of the stadium and engaged in a football session with Indian players before enjoying the match from the stands.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.