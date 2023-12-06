Home

The Archies Screening: Sunny Kaushal-Sharvari Wagh to Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Check Out The Rumoured Couples Who Were Spotted Having a Crazy Time Together at The Event.

The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. It’s a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from December 7.

On December 5, the makers of The Archies organised a mega event and the screening of the film where who’s who of the industry were present. From Ananya Panday to Khans and The Bachchans, everyone was present to support the kids and Zoya Akhtar’s project. Several crazy pictures from The Archies event speak volumes and here are a few that you can’t miss.

Bollywood couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked glamorous and unique in their styles as they attended Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies event.

Love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were all into each other at The Archies’ screening. Their chemistry was unnoticeable and we love how protected they are for each other.

The Archies Gang: The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya.

How many celebs can you spot here? Well, many!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attend The Archies’ screening with their entire family. Here’s a complete family photo!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have their best time at The Archies’ screening. The popular on-screen duo are best friends and in the picture, they can be seen sharing a good laugh.

Three generations in one frame: Amitabh Bachchan’s photo with Abhishek and Agastya scream love and bond

Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were captured attending the screening of The Archies. Don’t miss how cutely Sharvari poses for the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vir Das Shared a Moment And Tightly Hugged Each Other

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Vir Das shared a monochrome picture with Shah Rukh Khan from the event which he captioned, “Met the King,” followed by a crown, joined hands, and a red heart emoticon. In the candid picture, SRK is seen hugging Vir. Recently, the stand-up comedian recently made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, as he bagged the award for the stand-up special ‘Vir Das: Landing’ in the Comedy category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

