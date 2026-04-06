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In Rahul Arunoday Banerjees Death, wife Priyanka Sarkar files FIR, police launch probe

In Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s Death, wife Priyanka Sarkar files FIR, police launch probe

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: After the actor's wife files FIR, the Balasore Police takes all-out effort to reveal the truth behind the issue.

A few days after Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death, his wife Priyanka Sarkar has filed a police complaint in Odisha, officials said. The 43-year-old actor died on March 29 after drowning while shooting a TV serial at Talsari beach near Digha. His sudden passing has saddened many people in the film and television industry. Police officer Debajyoti Dash said that the complaint has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.

“In this connection, the case has been registered… The case has been registered on the basis of the report of the complainant. The complainant’s name is Priyanka Sarkar, the wife of the late Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.” (sic.)

“After registering the case, the investigation has started and is in its preliminary stage… Balasore Police is taking its all-out effort to reveal the truth behind the issue…,” he added. (sic.)

What happened with Rahul Banerjee? How did he die?

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening at Talsari, near the Odisha-West Bengal border. Rahul was shooting for a TV series alongside co-actor Sweta Mishra. Officials stated that the two were allegedly performing a dance sequence in knee-deep water when they suddenly slipped into a ditch. Both were rushed to Digha Hospital; however, Rahul could not be saved. Sharing details of the incident, SP Balasore Pratyush Diwakar said that Talsari police first received information from Digha police, after which further action was taken.

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Meanwhile, the Bengali entertainment industry has reacted strongly to Banerjee’s death. An indefinite strike has been announced from April 7, with artists demanding better safety measures on sets.

The decision was formalised by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum after an emergency meeting held on April 5 at Technicians’ Studio in Kolkata. Prominent industry figures, including actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, along with other directors, producers, and television channel representatives, attended the meeting.

The strike announcement follows a massive protest march held in Kolkata on April 5, where members of the film and television fraternity demanded accountability and justice for Banerjee’s death.

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