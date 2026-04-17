Home

Entertainment

In Rohit Shetty firing case, shooter arrested in Agra by UP Police

In Rohit Shetty firing case, shooter arrested in Agra by UP Police

The shooter allegedly involved in the firing incident outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai has been arrested in Agra.

Rohit Shetty

The shooter allegedly involved in the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai has been arrested in Agra. The arrest was made on Thursday during a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Mumbai Crime Branch. According to Mumbai Police, the accused, Pradeep Kumar alias ‘Gath’, is linked to the Shubham Lonkar gang and was wanted in connection with the February 1, 2026 incident. He was caught on April 16, 2026, from Chhadami Matth on the Agra–Etawah Road under the Bah police station area. He has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, while efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest other members of the gang.

The initial investigation by the Mumbai Police into the Rohit Shetty house firing case has led to the arrest of 12 accused, including the main shooter, Deepak Sharma. The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is handling the case, with sections of the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) invoked.Mumbai DCP Crime Raj Tilak Roushan said, “On February 1, there was firing at movie producer-director Rohit Shetty’s residence. In this case, an FIR under 126/26 was registered at the Juhu Police Station.

Later, this FIR was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation. In this case, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting further investigation. Initially, the Anti-Extortion Cell arrested 5 accused. In addition, sections of the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Code have been added to this crime. Yesterday, with the help of Technical Analysis, Human Intelligence, Haryana STF and UP STF, we arrested 7 more accused. In this case, the accused who had fired at Rohit Shetty’s house is also included. Till now, a total of 12 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is being done by Anti extortion cell, Mumbai Crime Branch.”Rohit Shetty is one of the renowned directors in the Bollywood industry known for giving birth to franchises like Golmaal and Singham.

With ANI inputs

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.