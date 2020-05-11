In the bad times, people all across the globe are spending most of the times sitting in balconies enjoying the clear skies, turning their music systems on and even singing with chirping birds. Recently, Bollywood singer Falguni Pathak, who is popularly known for songs like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye entertained her family and neighbours amid the lockdown. She came to her balcony and sung Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye song from Rajesh Khanna’s 1971 film Anand. Also Read - Akash Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities at Antilla Has Falguni Pathak And Tushar Trivedi Entertaining Guests

Watch the video here:

Falguni Pathak entertaining neighbours with melodious songs during Lockdown 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/xzaeZkOLxf — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 9, 2020



Just like us, netizens were quick to reply and pour love to the singer. One of the fans wrote, “Loved it. She hasn’t changed at all since 2 decades”. Another one wrote, “It will be problematic if people gather downstairs to play Garba.” “Lucky neighbours getting to listen to her freely for which we have to pay in good amounts. Good job Falguni entertaining people and making them stay at home”, third one wrote.

Some of them were sad as there was no reaction from the audience. A fan wrote, “What? Nobody clapped whistled.. tasteless crowd perhaps or from different genres like remixes”.

Falguni Pathak is also known as the Queen of Dandiya. In 2017, she won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award.