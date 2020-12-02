Actor Elliot Page, who is known for his role in Juno and Inception has come out as transgender. After much speculation from fans, he finally went on to reveal that she is transgender. In return, he got applauded unanimously. Not just that, some of his fans came out of the closet too! The Canadian actor announced the news on Tuesday, 1 December in a statement he posted on Twitter and Instagram. “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote. Also Read - Hacking Risk For Those Searching 'Delhi Crime' on Netflix or 'Mardaani 2' on Amazon Prime Video, Claims Report

The long note shared by Elliot reads: "I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the jokes and of violence. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women. to the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands."

Elliot Page has always been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights over the past decade and came out as gay in 2014. He received an Oscar nomination for his role in Juno and has starred in films such as Christopher Nolan’s Inception and the X-Men series.

In 2019, he made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water.