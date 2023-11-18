Home

IND vs AUS World Cup Final: Amitabh Bachchan to Rajnikanth, These Celebs Likely to Grace The ICC Finals at Ahmedabad – Check Details

The final showdown between the two teams is expected to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles, and would almost certainly be attended by a few VVIPs. Check who all from the film fraternity will be attending.

IND vs AUS Expected Celebrities To Perform In ICC World Cup Finals At Narendra Modi Stadium

ICC World Cup Final 2023: The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma will face the five-time ODI World Cup champion team Australia for the ICC World Cup title scheduled on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final showdown between the two teams is expected to be one of the biggest sporting spectacles, and would almost certainly be attended by a few VVIPs.

According to reports, the match is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other guests. Also, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has been invited to watch the Australian players compete against India in the final.

BCCI Releases Full List of Events- Check Here

The BCCI has issued a complete schedule of events and celebrities for the IND versus AUS World Cup final at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Indian Air Force squad, Surya Kiran, will also put on a spectacle at the World Cup final. The team is expected to light up the Ahmedabad skies, providing spectators with a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Narendra Modi stadium.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this 👌👌 The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime 🏟️👏#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nSoIxDwXek — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023

Celebrities to Perform at IND vs Australia Final

According to the BCCI’s schedule, during the first drinks break, Gujarati vocalist Aditya Gadhavi will perform. He became a sensation with his song – Khalasi which is now trending over social media. While music composer Pritam Chakraborty and singers like Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Akasa Joshi, Tushar Joshi, and Amit Mishra are set to perform some of the biggest Bollywood hits, around 500 dancers are expected to join the artists during the performance. The artists will be thoroughly entertaining a crowd of approximately 1.3 lakh viewers.

Apart from high-ranking government officials, legislators, and former cricketers, the ICC World Cup Final will also include famous celebrities from the entertainment industry as well. Popular names like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna, and Ram Charan are among the celebrities expected to attend the final in Ahmedabad.

The Indian cricket team has attained an outstanding feat in the ICC World Cup 2023. The team stands undefeated, having won 10 consecutive games under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. He has demonstrated tremendous promise throughout the competition and will accept nothing short of a ‘World Champions’ title.

We wish Team India All the Very Beat and Good Luck For the Finals!

