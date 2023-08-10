Home

Independence Day 2023: From Ae Watan To Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan, Top Patriotic Songs To Listen To

Playing against the backdrop of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru’s death sentences, the Mera Rang De Basanti Chola from The Legend Of Bhagat Singh will get you emotional every time.

Patriotic songs perfect for Independence Day. (Image Credits: YouTube)

The Indian freedom struggle is filled with inspiring tales of sacrifice from our brave revolutionaries, and it was due to them that the country has been able to enjoy freedom from the British Raj for the last 76 years. Indian cinema has always evoked the spirit of patriotism with several films and songs on the freedom struggle. As we celebrate another Independence Day, let us turn back the clock and revisit the iconic patriotic songs that will surely appeal to your emotional side and bring out the patriot in you. Here are our top picks.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

On the top of the list is Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious track Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo. The song beautifully depicts the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers and how those who fought to protect our motherland should always be remembered by the citizens of our country. While Kavi Pradeep penned the lyrics of the track, C Ramchandra composed the song.

Ae Watan

The Ae Watan song from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi received a lot of praise from the audience. The song is a perfect blend of an upbeat composition and heartfelt lyrics. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, the terrific trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy rendered the music. Gulzar and Allama Iqbal wrote the lyrics for Ae Watan.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Playing against the backdrop of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru’s death sentences, this song from The Legend of Bhagat Singh will get you teary-eyed every time. It shows their never-ending love for their country that makes them embrace death with a smile on their face. Composed by renowned musician AR Rahman, singers Sonu Nigam, Manmohan Waris have lent their voices to the track.

Desh Mere Desh Mere

Another patriotic song from Ajay Devgn starrer The Legend Of Bhagat Singh is Desh Mere Desh Mere. The emotional number has been scored by AR Rahman. Sukhwinder Singh and AR Rahman have sung the single.

Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan

The Maula Mere Lel e Meri Jaan song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India has been voiced by famous singers Krishna and Salim Merchant. The lyrics have been written by Jaideep Sahni.

Which of these songs would you give a listen to this Independence Day?

