From Border to Sardar Udham: Best Patriotic Films To Watch This Independence Day

One of the best ways to celebrate Independence Day is to channel your inner patriot by spending the day watching patriotic movies.

As we celebrate another Independence Day on August 15, everyone has a unique way to mark the special day. While some like to watch the parade, others like to get ready inspired by the tricolor. On the other hand, some of us like to use the day to binge-watch the remarkable patriotic films made in Bollywood. Movie buffs can use various OTT platforms available to witness films inspired by the lives of true patriots. On this note, let us take a look at some of the best patriotic movies made in the country, which should be on the top of your watchlist this Independence Day.

Border

JP Dutta’s 1997 epic war film Border is considered to be one of the best war movies made in Bollywood. The project is inspired by the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the Battle of Longewala in Rajasthan. It enjoys an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles, along with Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee in ancillary roles.

Rang De Basanti

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra came up with a thought-provoking drama Rang De Basanti back in 2006. The movie revolves around a British film student who comes to India and befriends and casts five youngsters in her documentary film, inspiring them to fight against the corruption of their own government. The primary cast of the movie included Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Made under the direction of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, The Legend of Bhagat Singh talks about revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivram Hari Rajguru who sacrificed their lives to reclaim India’s independence from the British Raj. The drama highlights Bhagat Singh’s life from his childhood, where he witnesses the Jallianwala Bagh massacre until the day he was hanged to death on 24th March 1931. With Ajay Devgan playing the titular role of Bhagat Singh, Sushant Singh was seen as Sukhdev Thapar. Meanwhile, D Santosh played Shivaram Rajguru in the flick.

Sardar Udham

Another name on the list is Shoojit Sircar’s biographical drama Sardar Udham inspired by the life of Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal was the protagonist of the movie.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the more recent patriotic movies of our time. It is a cinematic adaptation of the covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri back in 2016, killing several soldiers.

