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  • Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan attends CM Vijays flag-hoisting ceremony, sits alongside his parents- Watch Video

Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan attends CM Vijay’s flag-hoisting ceremony, sits alongside his parents- Watch Video

Trisha Krishnan was among the notable attendees at the Independence Day celebrations, where she was seen sharing the occasion with Vijay’s family.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: August 15, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: Trisha Krishnan attends CM Vijay’s flag-hoisting ceremony, sits alongside his parents- Watch Video
Trisha Krishnan attends CM Vijay’s flag-hoisting ceremony (PC: Twitter)

Trisha Krishnan made a notable appearance at the 80th Independence Day celebrations in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Friday. The actor was present at Fort St George for the ceremony and was seen seated in the front row before the national flag was hoisted. Her presence drew attention as videos from the event began circulating online. Dressed in a yellow saree with a gajra, Trisha appeared to be waiting for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s arrival. She attended the event with her mother Uma Krishnan and later shared the front row with members of Vijay’s family. Her appearance added a familiar film industry face to the important public occasion.

Trisha sits alongside Vijay’s parents

Videos from the ceremony showed Trisha seated next to Vijay’s parents SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekar. She was seen waiting calmly as the proceedings were about to begin. Another clip showed Trisha saluting Vijay during the parade. The actor’s presence was noticed by fans who have followed her association with Vijay over the years. Her appearance also became a talking point because she was seated close to his family during the ceremony.

Read more: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge skip PM Modi's Red Fort I-Day event for second straight year

See viral video of Trisha Krishnan here

Trisha chooses a traditional look

For the Independence Day event, Trisha opted for a simple traditional appearance. She wore a yellow saree and completed her look with a gajra. The actor arrived at the venue with her mother Uma Krishnan. Several moments from the event were captured on video. One clip showed Trisha waiting in the front row while another showed her participating in the proceedings by saluting during the parade.

Trisha Krishnan at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony

Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s Independence Day event comes a few months after she attended his swearing-in ceremony in May. That event took place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where she was also seated in the front row. On that occasion, Trisha was seen warmly hugging Vijay’s mother Shoba Chandrasekhar before taking her seat. The moment received attention online and became one of the more discussed visuals from the ceremony.

Vijay and Trisha’s friendship remains a talking point

Vijay and Trisha have continued to attract attention because of their long-standing friendship and their appearances at major public events. In recent months, social media users have repeatedly speculated about their personal equation.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed or responded to the claims surrounding their relationship. Their professional association and friendship have remained a subject of interest among fans. Speculation received renewed attention following reports and developments linked to Vijay’s divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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