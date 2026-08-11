Independence Day: Bollywood actors who brought real-life Indian heroes to life on screen – Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor & more

From war heroes and freedom fighters to sporting legends, these Bollywood actors stepped into the shoes of real Indians whose courage and determination continue to inspire generations.

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Bollywood actors who brought real-life Indian heroes to life on screen (PC: IMDb)

What happens when the larger-than-life heroes we read about in history books suddenly appear on the big screen? Bollywood has often taken up the challenge of telling the stories of Indians whose courage, sacrifice and determination left a lasting mark. Over the years, several Bollywood actors have gone beyond simply playing a just character and tried to recreate the personality, mannerisms, and spirit of people who actually lived. From freedom fighters who stood up against British rule to soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, these stories have given audiences a chance to know the people behind some of India’s most inspiring chapters. Here are some Bollywood actors who played real-life Indian heroes on screen.

1. Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn played revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi’s The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Released in 2002, the film followed Bhagat Singh’s journey as he became one of the most famous figures of India’s freedom struggle. The film follows Singh’s journey from witnessing the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a child to day he was hanged to death.

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Ajay Devgn performance captured the revolutionary’s determination and his belief in India’s independence. The film remains one of the notable Hindi biographical dramas centred on Bhagat Singh.

2. Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal stepped into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which was released in 2023. The film explored the military career of India’s first field marshal and his contribution during some of the country’s most important military moments. Vicky Kaushal’s performance was particularly noted for capturing Manekshaw’s distinctive personality, confidence, and military leadership. The film won 3 awards at the 71st National Film Awards.

3. Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra portrayed Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The film followed Batra’s journey from his early years to his service in the Indian Army and his sacrifice during the 1999 Kargil War.

The actor’s portrayal brought both sides of Batra to the screen, the brave soldier and the young man behind the uniform. The film became a widely appreciated tribute to the army officer. Shershaah is widely known as one of Sidharth Malhotra’s finest performances.

4. Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut played Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film focused on the queen’s role during the 1857 rebellion against British rule. Rani Lakshmibai has long remained one of India’s most celebrated historical figures, and Kangana’s performance brought her warrior image to a new generation of viewers. Kangana Ranaut portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter earned her critical acclaim and the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress.

5. Sonam Kapoor as Neerja Bhanot in Neerja

Sonam Kapoor earned widespread critical acclaim and a National Film Award – Special Mention for her career-defining portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 biographical thriller Neerja. Sonam Kapoor portrayed Neerja Bhanot, the brave flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save 359 passengers during the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73.

Neerja focused not just on her bravery but also on the person behind the heroic act. Sonam Kapoor’s performance helped introduce Neerja’s remarkable story to audiences across generations.

These performances show why real-life stories continue to find a place in Bollywood. When handled with care, they do more than recreate history, they help audiences connect with the people who made it.