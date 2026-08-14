Independence Day: Raazi to Manikarnika, 5 women-led patriotic films that celebrate courage and spirit of India

From fearless spies and brave soldiers to athletes and women who stood up in extraordinary circumstances, these women-led patriotic films showcase courage, determination, and love for the nation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/independence-day-raazi-to-manikarnika-women-led-patriotic-films-that-celebrate-courage-and-spirit-of-india-neerja-gunjan-saxena-the-kargil-girl-8501648/ Copy

Women-led patriotic films you must watch (PC: IMDb)

Patriotic films do not always need a battlefield, a uniform, or a larger-than-life hero to make an impact. Over the years, Hindi cinema has also told moving stories of women who showed extraordinary courage in difficult circumstances. Some served the country directly, while others found themselves in situations where one brave decision changed everything. From Alia Bhatt’s undercover spy in Raazi to Sonam Kapoor’s courageous flight attendant in Neerja, these woman-led patriotic films have brought different shades of patriotism to the screen. They also put women at the centre of stories that are often dominated by male heroes.

1. Raazi: Alia Bhatt plays role of RAW agent Sehmat Syed

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi remains one of the most memorable examples of a woman-led patriotic thriller. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film follows Sehmat, a young Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry into a Pakistani military family so she can pass important information to India during the 1971 war.

What makes Raazi stand out is that it focuses as much on the emotional cost of Sehmat’s mission as it does on the spy work. Her patriotism comes with difficult choices, fear and personal sacrifice.

2. Neerja: Sonam Kapoor plays role of Neerja Bhanot

Sonam Kapoor played real-life flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in Ram Madhvani’s Neerja. The film tells the story of the 1986 hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 and how Neerja helped save passengers despite being faced with an extremely dangerous situation.

Rather than presenting patriotism through war, Neerja shows courage in an unexpected place. Her decision to put the lives of others before her own made her story deeply moving.

3. Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor plays role of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl brought the story of one of India’s pioneering women in military aviation to a wider audience. The film follows Gunjan Saxena’s journey towards becoming an Indian Air Force pilot and her experience during the Kargil War.

The story is not only about serving the country but also about fighting the doubts and gender barriers that came with entering a male-dominated field. That makes the film a story of both patriotism and determination.

4. Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi: Kangana Ranaut plays role of Rani Lakshmi Bai

Kangana Ranaut played the legendary Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Set during the Indian Rebellion of 1857, the film portrays the queen as a warrior who takes up arms to defend her kingdom.

The story of Rani Lakshmibai has long been associated with courage and resistance, and the film brought that historical figure to the forefront through a female-led action drama. It remains another notable example of a woman occupying the central heroic role in a patriotic story.

5. Article 370: Yami Gautam plays role of NIA officer Zooni Haksar

Article 370 is a political action thriller that puts two women at the centre of a high-stakes story set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Yami Gautam plays NIA agent Zooni Haksar, while Priyamani portrays PMO Joint Secretary Rajeshwari Swaminathan. The two women become key figures in the mission surrounding the abrogation of Article 370, with the film focusing on their work, determination, and commitment to the country.

What makes the film stand out in this category is that its patriotic story is driven largely by its female characters rather than using them simply as supporting roles. Their performances and characters carry much of the film’s emotional and weight, making Article 370 a must watch for everyone.

These women-led patriotic films prove that courage, sacrifice and love for the country can take many forms, both on and beyond the battlefield.