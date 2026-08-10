Independence Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS patriotic film beats Aamir Khan on IMDb, was disaster at box office, later won 18 awards

A Shah Rukh Khan starrer that struggled commercially went on to earn widespread recognition, collecting 18 awards and gaining a strong reputation among movie fans.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s patriotic film beats Aamir Khan on IMDb despite box-office (PC: IMDb)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given Hindi cinema several films that have grown far beyond their original theatrical runs. Some became instant blockbusters while others needed years to receive the appreciation they deserved. One such film tells a quiet story about a man returning to India and slowly understanding what his country means to him. It did not create a major box-office wave when it arrived but its emotional impact only became stronger with time. Today, it is considered one of Khan’s most admired performances and continues to find new viewers. Its IMDb rating also places it above two major patriotic films featuring Bollywood Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Swades became a cult classic after its box-office failure

The film is Swades, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Released in 2004, the movie follows Mohan Bhargava (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a successful NASA scientist who returns to India. His journey takes him to a rural village where he begins to understand the problems faced by ordinary people.

Instead of presenting patriotism through war or loud speeches, Swades takes a quieter route. It connects love for the country with education, development and responsibility. Mohan gradually realizes that serving his country does not necessarily mean making grand sacrifices. Sometimes it means staying back and helping people solve everyday problems.

Gayatri Joshi plays Geeta, a schoolteacher whose connection with the village becomes important to Mohan’s transformation. Kishori Ballal and Rajesh Vivek also feature in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film beats two Aamir Khan patriotic classics

According to the IMDb ratings provided for this comparison, Swades stands at 8.2/10. That puts it ahead of Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti and Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, both listed at 8.1/10. This makes the comparison interesting because all three films approach patriotism differently.

Lagaan portrayed cricket and resistance against British rule while Rang De Basanti focuses on youth awakening and political anger. Swades takes a more personal route and connects patriotism with rural development and social responsibility. Over the years Swades has remained one of the most highly rated Hindi films associated with patriotism and national identity.

The film was a box-office disappointment

Despite its reputation today, Swades did not perform strongly in theatres. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 22 crore to Rs 25 crore. Its domestic net collection was approximately Rs 16.31 crore while its worldwide gross was around Rs 34.64 crore.

That commercial result was disappointing considering the film’s scale and the presence of one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. However, its theatrical performance did not define its legacy. Over the years, television screenings and digital platforms helped the film reach a much wider audience and gradually became a cult favourite.

A.R. Rahman’s music added another emotional layer

The film’s emotional strength was supported by music from Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman with lyrics by lgendary Javed Akhtar. Songs such as “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi, and Ye Taara” remain closely associated with the film’s message. The music does not simply sit in the background. It helps communicate Mohan’s growing connection with India and gives the story an emotional quality that still works years after its release.

Swades later received major recognition

The film’s journey did not end with its disappointing theatrical run. Swades reportedly went on to win 18 awards across different award platforms. Shah Rukh Khan received recognition for his performance while A.R. Rahman was also honoured for his work on the film’s background score.

The film’s reputation has therefore moved in the opposite direction from its original box-office result. The interesting part of Swades is that its patriotism never depends entirely on battlefield heroics. It finds national pride in ordinary people and the desire to improve their lives. That may be why the film has aged so well and now hailed as one of the iconic films in Indian cinema.