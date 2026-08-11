Independence Day: Shraddha Kapoor’s THIS horror comedy beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 to become the highest-grossing August 15 release

Independence Day has delivered several major Bollywood blockbusters over the years. But which film released on August 15 has earned the most? Here’s a look at the biggest Independence Day releases.

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Which film remains the highest-grossing film released on Independence Day (PC: AI)

Independence Day has often proved lucky for the Bollywood industry, with some of the biggest blockbusters choosing the August 15 holiday for their theatrical release. From Ek Tha Tiger and Singham Returns to Mission Mangal and Gadar 2, several popular films have made the most of the patriotic weekend and turned it into a box-office celebration. But did you know which film remains the highest-grossing movie released on Independence Day in Indian cinema? The answer may not be the one you expect. It is not a usual patriotic drama or a big-budget action film. Instead, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy Stree 2 holds the record.

Released on August 15, 2024, Stree 2 opened to a huge response and continued its run strongly in the weeks that followed. The film eventually crossed Gadar 2’s lifetime domestic collection, placing its place among the biggest Hindi blockbusters? Let’s take a look at the biggest Bollywood films that have ruled the August 15 box office over the years.

Read more: PM Modi shares new video message for country days ahead of Independence day 2026

1. Stree 2

Stree 2 holds the record as the highest-grossing Hindi film released on Independence Day. Released on 15 August 2024, the film became a massive box-office success. It earned around Rs 875 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.

The film also surpassed Gadar 2 in India’s box office, setting a new benchmark for Independence Day releases. Its strong opening and sustained collections made it one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of its time. Stree 2 remains a landmark success for the Independence Day release window.

2. Gadar 2

Before Stree 2 arrived, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 had set the benchmark for Independence Day releases. The film, which brought back Deol as Tara Singh, released on August 11, 2023, ahead of Independence Day. Its August 15 collection was particularly impressive, with the film earning around Rs 40.10 crore net in India on the national holiday.

It reportedly earned around Rs 691 crore worldwide, with approximately Rs 525 crore net in India. The film delivered a historic Independence Day weekend and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.

Gadar 2 went on to finish its theatrical run at around Rs 525.7 crore in India. However, its record as the biggest Independence Day release was eventually surpassed by Stree 2.

3. Ek Tha Tiger

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger was another major Independence Day release. The Kabir Khan-directed spy thriller arrived in cinemas on August 15, 2012, and became one of the biggest successes of the year. The film also played an important role in establishing the popularity of the Tiger character, which later became a key part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. It earned around Rs 320 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk.

Its huge opening (Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1) on a national holiday showed just how powerful the Independence Day release window could be for a major star-led film.

4. Singham Returns

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Returns also made the most of the Independence Day holiday when it was released on August 15, 2014. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action film brought back Devgn as Bajirao Singham and opened with around Rs 32.10 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, it earned around Rs 216 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

5. Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar-led Mission Mangal arrived in cinemas on August 15, 2019, and had a very different appeal from the action and horror-comedy films on this list. Inspired by the story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, the film combined patriotism with a real-life scientific achievement.

It earned around Rs 291 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to Sacnilk. The film received strong support from audiences for its inspiring story and patriotic theme.