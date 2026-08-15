Independence Day: The Diplomat actress Sadia Khateeb on what patriotism means to her, how the film made her love India even more: ‘Home and…’ – Exclusive

The Diplomat actress Sadia Khateeb opens up on patriotism, her journey in Shikara and The Diplomat, and what Independence Day means to her in this exclusive interview.

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Sadia Khateeb (PC: Instagram)

What does patriotism really mean when you strip away the slogans, celebrations and familiar Independence Day imagery? For actress Sadia Khateeb, it is something far more personal – it is a feeling tied to safety, freedom and, above all, the place she calls home. From making her debut with Shikara to portraying Uzma Ahmed in The Diplomat, the actress has found herself becoming part of stories deeply connected to India and its identity. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Sadia Khateeb opens up about what these roles have taught her, how playing Uzma changed her perspective on the meaning of home, and more.

Sadia Khateeb on being part of patriotic films

For Sadia Khateeb, it is less about the label of a ‘patriotic film’ and more about understanding the journey of the character she gets to portray. The actress, who made her debut with Shikara and later played Uzma Ahmed in The Diplomat, says being part of such stories was never something she deliberately planned. Instead, both projects came her way, making the experience feel more like destiny.

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She says, “It feels good to be a part of film which is patriotic but at the same time it’s not something that I have chosen. It’s something that has been happening to me twice thankfully. At least for my debut film it was absolutely destiny and I feel extremely grateful to be a part of it and get to be able to do it. I always looked at it as a girl’s story, it’s something which is very personal to me. More than having a broader spectrum to it.”

The Diplomat made Sadia Khateeb love India even more

In The Diplomat, Sadia Khateeb portrayed Uzma Ahmed, a real-life woman whose story of courage and resilience became the emotional centre of the film. The role required her to look beyond the larger diplomatic and political backdrop and connect with the deeply personal meaning of returning home.

For Sadia, playing Uzma brought a new appreciation for things that people often take for granted – safety, freedom, and simply having the right to live peacefully in the country where they were born and raised.

She shares, “It just made me love my country even more because how important it is to be safe and feel safe. Only someone who has been through what Uzma has been through would know actually. What I mean is that we take our safeties, our life, our freedom for granted mostly and only when you watch films like these or you play a character like these, you realise how important, you know, how important this actually is.”

Playing a real-life woman came with a different responsibility

Sadia Khateeb recalls how her director encouraged her to stop looking at Uzma from the outside and instead make the journey her own. That approach helped her connect with the character on a much more personal level.

She explained that she did not find it difficult because she was not supposed to look at Uzma as a third or second person. Instead, she had to make Uzma her own, live her journey and tell her story in a way that allowed the audience to experience it through the film.

Sadia Khateeb on her Independence Day memories

Sadia Khateeb fondly recalled celebrating Independence Day during her school days. She said, “The excitement of wearing a tricolour, participating in a flag-hoisting ceremony, singing songs, and the feeling of patriotism that came with seeing the whole school come together for one nation will never leave my heart.”

She added that today, the day reminds her to be grateful for what our country has given to all, while also striving to make it better. For me, it’s not just about celebrating freedom, but also about acknowledging the sacrifices of those who fought for and continue to fight for our country’s freedom, and as an Indian, it’s my duty to try to make this nation better than before.

‘Home and homecoming’ define patriotism for Sadia Khateeb

So, if patriotism had to be described through just one emotion, what would it be? For Sadia, the answer is deeply personal. It is not about a grand gesture or a complicated definition, but about the simple feeling of belonging. For the actress, patriotism is closely connected to having a place where she feels safe, free and at home. And that is why, when asked to put the emotion into words, she chooses “home and homecoming”.

“The one word and one emotion is only home and homecoming. A place where I feel safe, where I feel that I have freedom is the word. Word truly defines my understanding of patriotism.”