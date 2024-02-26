Home

Inder Kumar Bahl, Dream Girl’s Producer And Hema Malini’s Personal Secretary, Dies at 91

Renowned film producer Inder Kumar Bahl, best known for bankrolling iconic films like ‘Dream Girl‘ (1977) and ‘Shaukeen’ (1982), bid farewell to the world at the age of 91. The veteran producer took his last breath on February 23 at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. According to reports from Radio City, Bahl had been unwell for some time and was undergoing dialysis.

Inder Kumar Bahl’s illustrious career in the film industry spanned decades, and he played a significant role in shaping the cinematic landscape. He is survived by his wife, Suwarsh, and two sons, Bunty and Vicky Bahl, both of whom have made their mark in the media industry.

Bunty, in a statement, shared insights into his father’s remarkable life, describing him as a beacon of optimism, wisdom, and love. Known for his generosity and perpetually smiling face, I.K. Bahl approached every situation with a positive mindset, focusing on solutions rather than contributing to problems.

Having served as veteran actress Hema Malini’s secretary for several years, Bahl co-produced the iconic ‘Dream Girl,’ a film that left an indelible mark on Bollywood. The film, featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, became a classic, with its titular song attaining hit status.

In addition to ‘Dream Girl,’ Inder Kumar Bahl produced ‘Swami’ and the acclaimed ‘Shaukeen’ in collaboration with director Basu Chatterjee. His contributions to the industry also extended to the television realm, where he directed a show titled ‘Darpan.’

The family has organized a prayer meet to pay homage to I.K. Bahl, scheduled for February 26 at Iskcon in Juhu.

Inder Kumar Bahl’s legacy in Indian cinema remains etched in the hearts of cinephiles, and his passing marks the end of an era in the film industry.

