India at Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Look in Green Sequined Valentino Cape Dress
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Ravishing in Blingy Green Kaftan Dress, Fans Call Her 'Christmas Tree'. See photos here
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for minimal makeup, with sparkly green eyeshadow being the highlight. The photos have gained considerable attention on the internet, accumulating numerous likes and comments. A few comments made fun of Aishwarya’s outfit and called her a ‘Christmas Tree’.
Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d’Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.
Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan and we might see both of them slaying the red carpet at night. Besides Aishwarya, other Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023.
