India at Cannes: Sara Ali Khan recently won hearts with her inspiring speech at the inauguration of Indian Pavilion. - Watch

India at Cannes: Sara Ali Khan Wins Hearts With Her Speech at Inauguration of Indian Pavilion - Watch

India at Cannes: Sara Ali Khan is all geared up for her upcoming rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. While audiences are all excited for her upcoming movie, the actress recently graced the Cannes International Film Festival 2023. Her debut at the international film festival is breaking the internet as netizens and fashionistas are hailing her charm and style statement. Sara is known for her intelligent and candid answers during media interactions and chat shows. She recently gave a speech that broke the internet at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023. Netizens praised her oratory skills and confidence.

CHECK OUT SARA ALI KHAN’S VIRAL SPEECH FROM CANNES 2023:

Sara Ali Khan Gives Inspiring Speech at Inauguration of Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2023

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress spoke about Indian Cinema, art and culture at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at Cannes. In the viral video Sara said, “And we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think that we should come together, and while we’re here on a global stage representing our country, we shouldn’t forget- and I don’t think we do- we should not forget who we are. So we can remain organic in the content that we create, because I think that really is what resonates with the rest of the world. Being Indian, being proud of our Indian-ness, but also being global citizens and not being afraid of having a louder voice.” She gave the speech in the presence of Madhur Bhandarkar, Guneet Monga and others at the event. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

