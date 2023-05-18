Home

India at Cannes: Urvashi Rautela Sets Red Carpet on Fire in Orange Voluminous Gown- PICS

Cannes 2023: Actress Urvashi Rautela made several heads turn in her direction as she made a stunning entry on day 2 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival wearing an orange voluminous gown. The diva looked

Cannes 2023 Day 2, Urvashi Rautela in an orange gown (PC- AP)

Cannes 2023: Actress Urvashi Rautela made several heads turn in her direction as she made a stunning entry on day 2 of the 76th Cannes Film Festival wearing an orange voluminous gown. The diva looked like a million bucks in a gown for her second-time appearance at the Film festival. She opted for a Tarik Ediz ensemble for the gala. She wore an embellished halter-neck gown that featured heavy stonework all over the corset and at the waist the gown featured a multi-layered ruffle tulle waist down.

For the glam, the actress opted for nude glow makeup with lip gloss and her hair was turned into a neat puffy bun with a center parting. She opted for minimalistic yet striking diamond earrings Serendipity Jewelry that added a touch of sparkle to her overall look. For the accessories, she also carried a mini pearl studded red bag from the TАDA brand.

On the first day, Urvashi opted for a similar ensemble in a vibrant pink colour, showcasing her versatility in fashion choices.

Urvashi came for the screening of the film Kaibutsu. Her choice of a sequin-fringe orange gown perfectly showcased her impeccable style and flair for making a statement. The gown, adorned with shimmering sequins, caught the light in the most enchanting way, creating a stunning visual effect as she glided down the red carpet. We must say, she was carrying it very well.

