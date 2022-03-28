India at Oscars 2022: The man of the hour is Namit Malhotra, chairman, and CEO of DNEG, a London-based VFX, and animation business. DNEG has received the Best Visual Effects category award at the Oscars 2022 for Dune, an American science-fiction picture starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which is credited for the VFX for numerous top-rated Hollywood blockbusters.Also Read - Oscars 2022: From Diane Warren to Jamie Lee Curtis, Celebs Wear Blue Ribbon to Show Solidarity With Ukraine

Oscar-Winning VFX Honcho Namit Malhotra’s Personal Background:

Namit comes from a family of filmmakers. His father, Naresh Malhotra, is a Bollywood producer, while his grandfather MN Malhotra was a cinematographer. He started his professional career by starting a garage at Linking Road, Mumbai in 1995. Later, in 1997, he started his first VFX company — Prime Focus. It was Namit's father who suggested he start something using computer technology after which he made a modest start and bagged his first international project in 2006-07, as per CNBC reports.

All About Dune, The Biggest Film at Oscars 2022:

Dune is based on Frank Herbert's famous science fiction novel of the same name. The picture featured a stellar ensemble cast. The film starred Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, David Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

The Academy announces the winner of best visual effects:

Namit Malhotra’s VFX Roars at Oscars – His Company’s Other Win:

Namit’s company now has six Academy Awards under its belt, thanks to his recent win. Inception (2012), Interstellar (2015), Ex Machina (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), First Man (2019), and Tenet (2019) are among the films for which DNEG has won Oscars for Best Visual Effects.

Kudos to Namit Malhotra and his entire team of DNEG.