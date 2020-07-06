Due to the Indo-China military stand-off at the Galwan Valley, the makers of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have called-off their Ladakh shoot schedule. Aamir Khan and the team were keen to shoot the remaining portion of the film in Ladakh starting from this October. However, they are now reportedly thinking of shifting their base to Kargil to shoot the same scenes. A report in Mid-Day talked to Viacom18, the company that’s backing Laal Singh Chaddha, and the CEO confirmed the news. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Release Update: Aamir Khan Eyeing Christmas 2021 Now, Vikram Vedha Remake Also Pushed

A source close to the film also revealed that the team doesn't want to risk anyone's life due to the pandemic and that's the reason Aamir has decided not to resume the shoot as other filmmakers still move on. The actor has also decided to move clear away from shooting in the area where the tension still lies. "Given the current scenario, shooting in Ladakh is out of the question. So, Aamir, Advait and the top brass at the studio are considering shifting the venue to Kargil. The final call will be taken in the coming weeks," said the source.

Many of Aamir's staff members have been tested positive for COVID-19 and that's another why the actor is taking utmost precautions and doesn't the team to prioritise anything above their health. "He also pointed out that some countries that opened up are now experiencing a second wave of the virus. Though a significant portion of the movie remains to be filmed, the creators and the studio have unanimously decided to exercise caution and hold off the shoot for now," the source added.

Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in important roles. The film has already been shot in Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar. The unit had two major scheduled left in Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year.