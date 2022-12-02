India Lockdown Twitter Review: Madhur Bhandarkar’s Cinematic Documentation of Harrowing Effects of Pandemic – Check Reactions

India Lockdown Twitter Review: Madhur Bhandarkar’s much-anticipated India Lockdown finally released on OTT. The film was premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India and was hailed for its realistic depiction of lockdown in India. Madhur’s social drama showcases the impact of lockdown imposed by the Indian government during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The film stresses upon how the lifestyle and livelihood of citizens got affected by Covid-19. India Lockdown released on Zee5 on December 2, 2022. Netizens and movie critics praised the film’s insightful portrayal on the plight of those affected by Covid pandemic and lockdown.

CHECK OUT TWITTER REVIEW OF INDIA LOCKDOWN:

#IndiaLockdown @shweta_official, who plays the sex worker, is the best performer. She rocked the show in The Tashkent Files as well and she deserves to be seen in many more films in plum roles. @BelawadiBlr is apt for the part and is impressive https://t.co/vlD3bJHIfq — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) December 2, 2022

#IndiaLockdown Well Directed & Narrated film by @imbhandarkar which showcases the struggles & hardships of citizens during Lockdown in Covid Era. Performances by the star cast is praiseworthy. Powerful Last 20 mins & the emotional finale are the major highlight. ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 ) pic.twitter.com/Jda405kcdP — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 2, 2022

The 2022, Madhur Bhandarkar directorial stars an ensemble cast of Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi in crucial roles.

