Oscars 2023: Gujarati film Chhello Show is India's official entry at the Oscars next year. The decision was made on Tuesday by the special jury of The Film Federation of India. The film is titled 'Last Film Show' in English and it's directed by Pan Nalin, an acclaimed filmmaker.

The news of Chhello Show's selection for Oscars 2023 has broken the hearts of those who were pushing for RRR or The Kashmir Files to represent India at the Academy Awards. The film was released in theatres on October 14, 2022, and was influenced by the director's own memories of growing up as a child fascinated with the movies.

ALL ABOUT CHHELLO SHOW, INDIA’S OFFICIAL ENTRY TO OSCARS 2023

Last Film Show features a nine-year-old kid, totally blown away by the magic of the cinema, trying to deal with the social pressures and economic insecurities. The story looks straight from the heart, touching the right chords of emotions while experiencing cinema. The movie is set in rural Gujarat and travels through a very personalised journey of a filmmaker who tried to make sense of the celluloid and at the same found pure joy in the movie-watching experience while growing up.

While India has sent its official entry to the Oscars, the Academy will announce the final list of nominations on January 23, 2023. The voting will begin thereafter. The 95th Oscars will be broadcast on March 12 (March 13 in India).