India vs Australia: Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts His Swag in Stadium, Greets Deepika Padukone With a Sweet Kiss – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

World Cup 2023 Ind vs Aus: India is playing against Australia in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and several other biggies from Bollywood reached Narendra Modi Stadium to support the men in blue, Shah Rukh Khan was sported with his wife Gauri. The King Khan made heads turn with his white T-shirt, blue jacket and denim. SRK was sitting close to Jay Shah and legendary singer Asha Bhosle at the stadium.

KING SRK in the stands to support team India ❤️‍🔥🔥 His love for the country ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥#INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/uii4dNbve1 — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish555) November 19, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s photos from the stadium went viral in no time. SRKians showered immense love on his pictures with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana on social media. One of the users wrote, “King comes to see the batting of another king🔥🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “King will watch another King in ground 🤗❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “The Badhshah of Bollywood is here to watch the King of Cricket to conquer 💪 (sic).”

Shah Rukh Khan met Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the stands in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He lovingly greeted his Jawan co-star with a sweet kiss in the video. A part of the viral video also showed Ranveer shaking hands with SRK. Another part of the video from the match showed Gauri Khan and Deepika sharing a warm hug. However, it was SRK and Deepika’s chemistry that stayed their fans.

King Khan and Gauri Khan with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the ICC Cricket World Cup Final in Ahmedabad ❤️🇮🇳 #CWC2023Final #CWC23Final #CWCFinal #INDvAUS #INDIA #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/msEpxRpOT9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2023

The video went viral in no time as fans dropped heart-eyes and fire emojis in the comment section. SRK and Deepika’s fans hailed Pathaan and Rubina in the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Deepveer SRK 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “King and Queen 😍❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Deepika Padukone always respect and love srk (sic).”

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs on Wednesday, and they easily advanced to the finals. Following an incredible start by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India was on track to achieve a huge goal thanks to plenty of runs from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Arriving to put the final touches on India’s victory, KL Rahul scored 397/4. In the second semifinal, South Africa exerted a lot of pressure on Australia to meet the modest goal of 213. The five-time winners faltered in their pursuit of the little goal, but they caught up in time to cross the finish line.

