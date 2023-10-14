Home

Entertainment

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan Hails KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Arijit-Sunidhi Perform Live – Watch

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan Hails KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Arijit-Sunidhi Perform Live – Watch

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan recently hailed KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and others performed live ahead of India-Pak match. - Watch

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan Hails KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Arijit-Sunidhi Perform Live - Watch

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan recently rooted for team India in its match against Pakistan at the World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. The actor met S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif at the Star Sports studio. The actor said that he would pick Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play his characters Chulbul Pandey and Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi respectively. Salman also heaped praise on KL Rahul and said, “In tough situation, he soaks pressure so well”. The Tiger 3 actor also shared a special message for Shubman Gill. He stated that, “Shubman should play. I shot the climax of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan when I had both Covid and Dengue. He is young also. I think he should play”.

Trending Now

SALMAN KHAN HAILS TEAM INDIA:

You may like to read

Salman Khan says he’s never seen a film like Tiger 3 in India before Tiger 3 is the biggest film of YRF Spy Universe ever. It is three times bigger than any other film in the franchise #Salmankhan #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer #INDvsPAK #2DaysToTiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/QgMXYbnC68 — ᴠᴇᴇʀ (@beingshoaib784) October 14, 2023

Megastar #SalmanKhan on Climax Scene for KBKJ Salman: l had covid and dengue throughout shooting the climax scene Kaif: That’s why you’re called a Legend. Bhai always sacrifice his health for work. #Tiger3Trailer #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/pYn5v6Cv3X — | (@Being_Tobs) October 14, 2023

SALMAN KHAN PROMOETS TIGER 3 DURING INDIA VS PAKISTAN WORLD CUP 2023

Salman also spoke about his upcoming film Tiger 3 and opined, “The trailer of Tiger 3 will be out on the 16th and then you will get to know the level of our film is something different this time”. Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh also performed at the opening ceremony of World Cup 2023.

ARIJIT SINGH, SUNIDHI CHAUHAN, SHANKAR MAHADEVAN AND OTHERS PERFORM AT AHMEDABAD:

Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/bd1GXo5TdC — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 14, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@arijitsinghjr)

Arijit Singh sung Lehra do ✨ pic.twitter.com/B4UVhxN1ye — Sports Addict (AJ) (@AJpadhi) October 14, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MyFinal11.in (@myfinal11.in)

Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities also arrived for the match. Rohit Sharma led Team India won the toss and the team has opted for bowling first against Pakistan.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES